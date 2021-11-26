Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls 5-2 After Rangers’ Three-Goal Third Period

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It definitely was an interesting one at TD Garden on Friday afternoon, but the New York Rangers would come out on top over the Bruins, 5-2.

With the win New York’s record improves to 13-4-3, while Boston falls to 10-7 on the 2021-22 campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After dominating the first period, the script completely flipped in the second. Boston allowed just five shots over the first 20 minutes, but then got outshot 19-12 in the second period. Then, the Rangers carried the momentum over into the final period. Over the final 27 minutes of game action the Rangers netted four unanswered goals to do the Bruins in.

Boston had plenty of chances themselves throughout and actually outshot New York in the loss, 36-31. But the Bruins just could not find the back of the net when they needed to most. The Rangers didn’t get any cheap goals Friday and goaltender Jeremy Swayman actually looked solid for the most part, but the Rangers’ robust attack was too strong late.

If one were to take a quick glance at the stats from Friday’s loss one may think the Bruins would have come away with the win, but the Rangers flipped a switch in the second period found a way to win, although it wasn’t pretty.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Swayman didn’t come away with a win Friday, but he had some of the most impressive saves you’ll see on the ice. He made a diving stick save in the first period, and followed it up with an even more impressive stick save in the second period. He finished the afternoon stopping 26 of 30 shots in the loss.