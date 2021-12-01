Bruins Wrap: Red Wings Respond With 2-1 Win In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — In an original six showdown at TD Garden, the Detroit Red Wings prevailed over the Boston Bruins, scoring first and last on Tuesday to take it 2-1.

With the loss, Boston fell to 10-8-0 while Detroit improved to 11-9-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite being shorthanded without Brad Marchand on the first line (and without coach Bruce Cassidy on the bench), Boston managed to outshoot Detroit 42-16 through three periods.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find the net until the third period during a 5-on-3 — their first power play of the game. But the lead was short lived, Detroit answered soon enough and it proved to be all the Red Wings needed.

STARS OF THE GAME

— David Pastrnak netted Boston’s only goal of the game, taking full advantage of a 5-on-3 on assists from Taylor Hall and Charlie McAvoy after Gustav Lindstrom and Marc Staal were sent to the box within a minute of each other. Pastrnak had nine shots, too.

There it is. ? pic.twitter.com/Ts7nYUXB1j — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2021

— Taylor Hall hasn’t had the best start to the season, but put four pucks on net and recorded an assist while stepping up on the first line in place of Marchand alongside Patrice Bergeron.

— Credit where credit is due, Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stood tall in net turning away a lopsided 40 shots compared to the Red Wing’s 16.

WAGER WATCH

Anyone confident in Detroit had great odds with the Red Wings moneyline at +190 entering the game, via DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet would have paid out $290.