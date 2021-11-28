Buccaneers’ Vita Vea Treats Losing Front Tooth Like Badge Of Honor

NESN Logo Sign In

Vita Vea might make a better hockey player than you think.

Not because we know what the 350-pound tackle looks like on skates, but he seemed to take losing a tooth during a hit like a badge of honor.

During a Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts, Vea’s helmet was knocked slightly off while trying to hold the line on defense. But that left his mouth unprotected against guard Mark Glowinski’s helmet.

Vea took it like a champ.

Good thing Christmas is right around the corner. We know there aren’t many gaps Vita won’t fill so you’d imagine he gets that front tooth taken care of.