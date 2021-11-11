Cam Newton Agrees To Terms With Panthers, Rejoining First NFL Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton has found a new NFL home. It’s the same one he occupied for his first nine pro seasons.

Newton agreed to terms Thursday with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting him with the team that drafted him first overall in 2011.

The signing came after Newton reportedly met Thursday morning with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Stephen Drummond. The sides evidently resolved any lingering animosity from Newton’s messy exit from Carolina last offseason.

Newton’s contract is a one-year deal through the end of this season, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the details: up to $10 million in salary with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

The veteran quarterback spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, starting 15 games for a team that finished 7-9. He lost a training camp battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer and subsequently was released.