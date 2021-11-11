Cam Newton Contract Details: Panthers Gave Ex-Patriots QB Hefty Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is back on an NFL roster, and he’ll be playing for far more than the veteran minimum.

The contract Newton signed Thursday with the Carolina Panthers is a one-year deal (as in, through the end of this season) worth up to $10 million, according to multiple reports. It includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the contract terms.

This deal, which reunites Newton with the team that drafted him first overall in 2011, was far more lucrative than expected for a player who sat unsigned for 10 weeks. It also validated Newton’s patience, as the 32-year-old quarterback reportedly turned down offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans earlier this season.

The Seahawks “would not have come close” to that value when they were eyeing Newton as a potential short-term replacement for Russell Wilson, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

The $4.5 million guaranteed in Newton’s new deal was more than he received in both of his New England Patriots contracts combined. Those included $550,000 guaranteed and $3.5 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

How good is that deal for Cam? His Patriots deal would have paid him $5.1m in base pay for the entire season. Sounds like he gets 4.5 or 6m for half the year from the #panthers — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021

Newton replaced Tom Brady as the Patriots’ starting QB last season, starting 15 games for a team that finished 7-9. He struggled as a passer within an offense that lacked high-end weapons but remained a productive rushing threat, totaling 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.