Cam Newton Just Dropped Mic With ‘I’m Back!’ After First-Quarter Score

It didn’t take long for Cam Newton to find the end zone upon returning to the Carolina Panthers, and he wanted to make sure everyone knew it.

The Panthers quarterback, who agreed to return to the organization this week after an injury to Sam Darnold, scored touchdowns on both his first rushing attempt and first passing attempt Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After Newton crossed the goal line following his two-yard rushing touchdown, he took his helmet off and screamed: “I’m baaack! I’m baaack!”

Newton’s first touchdown capped a five-play, 15 yard drive after the Panthers recovered an Arizona fumble on the third play of the game.

The veteran signal-caller, who is playing in his first game this season after being cut by the New England Patriots this summer, then threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

It was Newton’s second play of the game as P.J. Walker started the game behind center for Carolina. It capped a four-play, 41-yard drive after the Panthers forced a turnover on downs.