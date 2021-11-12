Cam Newton Fit Check: What QB Wore To Panthers Contract Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is no stranger to the fashion world in the NFL. Leading up to every kickoff or important event, the high-profile quarterback always seems to look the part.

Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, marking a return to the place he called home for nine seasons before spending 2020 with the New England Patriots. And obviously, Newton had to bring a new outfit to the forefront during his contract signing with the team.

Here’s a look at the getup, as featured on the Panthers’ official Twitter page.

Newton’s “Rock n’ Roll” attire gives off just the right amount of southern flair while also incorporating a tad of rock culture. He’s definitely pulling it off — per usual.

It’s still up in the air when Newton will make his debut back with the Panthers, but it sounds unlikely he’ll play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll probably still arrive to the game in style, though.