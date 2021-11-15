Canadiens Utilizing Three Different Goaltenders To Replace Carey Price

NESN Logo Sign In

The Montreal Canadiens look a lot different heading into their matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Carey Price has been out all season for personal reasons, and will not be in the net for the Canadiens on Sunday night when they head to TD Garden. Montreal has counted on three different netminders to fill in for Price.

The Habs have utilized Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau between the pipes this season. Montembeault gets the start in Boston.

