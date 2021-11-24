Carmelo Anthony Earns Standing Ovation In Return To Madison Square Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

Carmelo Anthony made his return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night representing a different color scheme.

The Los Angeles Lakers — where Anthony currently calls his home — traveled to battle the Knicks and his return called for a standing ovation.

Here are the fan’s reactions when Anthony was put into the game:

Anthony played for the Knicks from the 2010-17 NBA seasons where he peaked in points scored with an average of 28.7 points per game during the 2012-13 season.

Fans welcomed him back with open arms and the reaction was as pure as one would hope to expect during a homecoming.