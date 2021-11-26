Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

The Celtics and Spurs were set to play Friday night ... hopefully

by

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now.

The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.

The Celtics were set to visit the San Antonio Spurs Friday night at AT&T Center … hopefully. Tip-off was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, provided Boston could reach the arena in time.

More Celtics:

Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton
Previous Article

ESPN Suggests ‘Bold’ Move Red Sox Should Make This Offseason
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Calls Out Team’s Lack Of ‘Winning Hockey’

Picked For You

Related