Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now.

The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.

a quick detour after shootaround but we had some fun with it ??? pic.twitter.com/tFryiLWUds — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2021

The Celtics were set to visit the San Antonio Spurs Friday night at AT&T Center … hopefully. Tip-off was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, provided Boston could reach the arena in time.