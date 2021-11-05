Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Praises Defense After ‘Amazing’ Back-To-Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have turned up the defensive intensity over the last two games.

Boston entered Wednesday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic allowing a league-high 119.7 points per game and responded by allowing 79 and 78 points in back-to-back wins over the Magic and Miami Heat on Thursday.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was more than pleased with the squad’s effort after taking down the Heat and put the team’s performance into perspective.

“In today’s NBA, high-scoring and fast paced, to hold a team to 78, 79, that’s amazing. But to do it on a back-to-back against a quality team playing very well,” Udoka said after the game. “Obviously that second quarter we locked down there, but overall aside from second quarter 24, 24 and 21 in the three other quarters is great in today’s game.”

After a slow start the head coach highlighted the squad’s adaptation and changes throughout the big win win.

“Really limited them in transition. The first quarter they hurt us on the offensive glass, I think they had six. They are the number one offensive rebounding team in the league. We really talked about that and started taking care of the ball and didn’t let them get out on fast breaks,” Udoka said. “But really bottled down in the half court. Bottled them up a little bit and kept them out of transition and limited them to one shot. In the second quarter that’s what really did it. Credit our guys we switched up some coverages and felt good about our guys guarding their perimeter guys.”

The Celtics held the Heat to a season-low nine points in the second quarter Thursday and road that momentum all the way to their fourth win on the young season.