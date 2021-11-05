Celtics’ Dennis Schröder Talks Biggest Thing He’s Seen Last Two Games

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no secret that the Boston Celtics have some issues early on this season but it looks like they may be turning a corner.

After a three-game losing streak headlined by an absolutely brutal second half collapse to the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics held a players-only meeting — although Al Horford and head coach Ime Udoka threw some water on the get together — and it whatever happened seems to be paying off.

The Celtics responded by putting together their two best efforts of the season and two of their best over the last three years en route to back-to-back wins over the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Celtics guard Dennis Schröder discussed the biggest difference he’s seen in the squad’s defensive effort throughout the last two wins.

“First couple of games we kept everybody by themselves, it was like too much individual defense. When you’re out there you have to compete all five have to compete,” Schröder said after the game. “It doesn’t matter if I have (Tyler Herro), I think everybody has to be prepared to help and help each other and I think that’s what we did great over the last couple of games and especially tonight. Everybody helping each other going out there, scramble and getting rebounds and play together.”

Who knows what changes the meeting actually brought on, but one things for sure, winning heals all wounds.