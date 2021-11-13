Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Gives Promising Update On Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown should be back on the court soon.

The Boston Celtics guard is missing his third straight game Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with a Grade-1 hamstring strain. He originally was given a timeline of a week or two, but will be traveling with the team as they hit the road Saturday and potentially could even see action on the road trip.

The Celtics will be away from TD Garden until next Friday and have three games in that span after they take on the Bucks.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Brown’s status prior to the squad Friday night’s tilt.

“It’s the same timeline. He’s getting a little work in each day, getting rehab and treatment. He’ll travel with us on the road trip but the timeline is the same. A week or two,” Udoka said.

He also addressed the possibility of Brown returning on the road.

“It’s too early to tell right now. He’s feeling okay and like I said he’s had quite a few in the past so he has a good gauge of the severity of it,” Udoka said. “But we won’t know until he pushes it a little bit more. Like I said he’s coming on the road trip to get treatment and be around the guys, but also have those hands on him instead of just staying back here.”