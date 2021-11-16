Celtics’ Ime Udoka Provides Update On Robert Williams’ Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Please, basketball gods, protect Robert Williams at all cost.

Things finally are looking bright for the Celtics, who improved to .500 on Monday night after a hard-fought win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. But that could all change if they were to lose one of the most underrated young big men in the league.

Williams was ruled out of the game Monday at halftime with left knee soreness after getting six rebounds in 13 minutes of play. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, the center was seen wincing in the second quarter.

“Yeah, Rob felt some soreness in the second quarter,” Ime Udoka told reporters postgame. “I’m not sure if he did something specific to it but it was pretty tight at halftime and he felt a sharp pain, so (we) kept him out. We’ll see when he gets tested and looked at if he’s fine and how he’s gonna be.”

This season Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals in his first season as a regular starter.

Hopefully this injury doesn’t linger.