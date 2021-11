NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics look to keep the momentum going Saturday night, but may be shorthanded in doing so.

Al Horford and Josh Richardson are listed as questionable for Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Horford is dealing with low back pain, while Richardson has a right knee tendinopathy.

Jaylen Brown remains out with a hamstring strain.

Here is the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Cleveland:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Al Horford (low back pain) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Josh Richardson (right knee tendinopathy) – QUESTIONABLE

Brodric Thomas (left AC joint sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 13, 2021

Tip-off between the C’s and Cavs is set for 8 p.m. ET.