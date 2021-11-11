Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown, Brodric Thomas Status Vs. Bucks

The Celtics take on the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics’ injury report doesn’t look too different heading into their date with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Boston will be without the services of guard Jaylen Brown once again as he deals a Grade-1 hamstring strain. After originally being slated to miss a week or two, the 25-year-old has made progress but isn’t ready to suit up quite yet. This will be the third straight game Brown has missed for the Celtics and fourth overall so far this season.

Brodric Thomas hasn’t suited up for the Celtics yet, but occupies one of the squad’s two-way roster spots. Thomas has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and remains out Friday night.

Boston looks to build off its Wednesday night win over the Toronto Raptors and get back to .500 as they welcome the Bucks to TD Garden on Friday. Tip off currently is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

