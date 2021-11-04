Celtics Injury Report: Josh Richardson Questionable For Game Vs. Heat

The Celtics are in search of their second straight win

by

The Boston Celtics will play their second game of a back-to-back Thursday night against the first-place Miami Heat, and they may need to do it shorthanded.

After two games of clean injury reports, the Celtics added Josh Richardson to it ahead of tip-off at FTX Arena with a left foot contusion.

Boston is coming off a much-needed, dominant win over the Orlando Magic and probably could use Richardson against a tough defensive Heat team that sits at 6-1 through their first seven games.

The Celtics look to make it two straight wins and improve to 4-5 after a rough start to their season saw them go through positive COVID-19 tests, Marcus Smart calling out Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and a reported players-only meeting.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

