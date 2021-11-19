Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Out Vs. Lakers

Boston and LA tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET

by

Entering a primetime tip with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be shorthanded once again.

Jaylen Brown was downgraded from questionable to out for the tilt. Brown still is recovering from the hamstring injury that has had him out since Nov. 4, where he left a game against the Miami Heat in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Robert Williams also was downgraded to out with left knee soreness. Dennis Schröder on Friday was added to the injury report with a left ankle sprain. He’s been upgraded to available.

Anthony Davis is probable to play, with LeBron James being a game-time decision for LA.

The Celtics and Lakers tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

There’s Certainly No Love Lost Between Carlos Correa, Derek Jeter
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
Previous Article

Patriots Defense Did Something Thursday No Team Has Done Since 2000
Worcester Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs
Next Article

Red Sox Moves: Boston Adds Infielder, Three Pitchers To 40-Man Roster

Picked For You

Related