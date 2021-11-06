NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Jaylen Brown had an early departure from Dallas.

Before the Celtics tipped off against the Mavericks on Saturday, head coach Ime Udoka shared the wing was headed back to Boston for medical evaluation. He previously had been ruled out after leaving early during Boston’s win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Hamstrings are a finicky injury in basketball, and Udoka has expressed the Celtics’ desire to be delicate with the situation. They’re unsure of a timetable for his return at this time.

Dennis Schröder will start for Boston in his place alongside Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

Josh Richardson, who missed last game against Miami, will play with no restrictions against his former team Saturday night.

Boston and Dallas get going at 8:30 p.m. ET.