Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Excited For ‘Special’ Matchup With Rival Lakers

The Boston Celtics have a big game Friday night.

Boston dropped its matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 110-99, and now have a day off Thursday as it prepare for its first clash with the rival Los Angeles Lakers of season.

Obviously the two iconic franchises have had some serious history and battles between the two. From Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain, to Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson and Paul Pierce vs. Kobe Bryant there hasn’t been a shortage of storylines to look out for when these two teams meet.

The Celtics welcome the Lakers to TD Garden on Friday night in what should be an exciting and star-studded game and even could see the return of LeBron James and hopefully Jaylen Brown to the court.

After Wednesday night’s loss, Jayson Tatum discussed the rivalry and how it feels to play a role in it.

“I think that game is special. Obviously everyone knows the history between the two franchises and I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of that going on five years now and obviously I understand who they have on their team,” Tatum said. “Especially in someone like (LeBron James) that is one of the best. One of the best players to play the game. Obviously as a kid those matchups are ones you dreamed about and you don’t take for granted when you get the opportunity because as a competitor you love those games and you love moments like that.”

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry will be on full display Friday, but more importantly for Boston’s sake hopefully they can simply get back in the win column and jumpstart its offense.