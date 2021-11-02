Celtics’ Meltdown Vs. Bulls Was So Historically Bad, It Set New Record

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t need stats to tell you the Boston Celtics got pantsed by the Chicago Bulls last night, and deservedly so.

But the Celtics were so bad they set a new NBA record in ineptitude.

The Celtics took their foot off the gas against the Bulls, and Chicago, a vastly more talented team, responded by mounting a comeback and beating the C’s on their home court 128-114.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, that set a pretty undesirable record.

“The Celtics led the Bulls 103-89 entering the 4th quarter last night and lost 128-114,” ESPN tweeted. “It’s the 1st time in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) that a team lost by 14+ points after leading by 14+ entering the 4th quarter.”

Woof.

The fallout from the loss already has been nasty. In an embarrassing display, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum did not speak to the media after the game, the same night Marcus Smart called out the two for their inabilities to pass effectively.