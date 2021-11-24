NESN Logo Sign In

It was known going into Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets that the Boston Celtics would be a little shorthanded.

Forward Grant Williams spilled the beans entering the game that they’d have to play with a “next man up” mentality, and now it’s been announced why.

Robert Williams and Josh Richardson both have been ruled out of the contest with non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, remains questionable and will be a game-time decision after getting tested pregame. Head coach Ime Udoka said he’ll be day-to-day the remainder of the week as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

The Celtics and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.