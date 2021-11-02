Celtics Twitter Has Some Thoughts After Boston’s Collapse Vs. Bulls

The Boston Celtics suffered a pretty monumental collapse in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Up by 18 points with less than six minutes left to play, the Celtics were outscored 39-11 in the final frame on the way to a 128-114 loss.
The Celtics now are 2-5 on the season and have yet to earn a win at home in three tries. It’s their worst start since the 2006-07 season, when they went 1-6.
Naturally, Twitter had some things to say after Monday’s game:
The Celtics will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.