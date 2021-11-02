Celtics Twitter Has Some Thoughts After Boston’s Collapse Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics suffered a pretty monumental collapse in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Up by 18 points with less than six minutes left to play, the Celtics were outscored 39-11 in the final frame on the way to a 128-114 loss.

The Celtics now are 2-5 on the season and have yet to earn a win at home in three tries. It’s their worst start since the 2006-07 season, when they went 1-6.

Naturally, Twitter had some things to say after Monday’s game:

the celtics in the second half of this bulls game pic.twitter.com/W9PKxpKasQ — Joon Lee ??? (@joonlee) November 2, 2021

If we had a lead like this we?d still blow it pic.twitter.com/6WLfnQ5Qfv — Tank for Chet (2-5) (@0fficial_Tog) November 2, 2021

Celtics fans watching their team score 103 thru 3 quarters then 11 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/nZt3r3K1Qr — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@TheSASBurner) November 2, 2021

let's gooooo #1 draft pick here we come! pic.twitter.com/P8vkUmTw8C — brandon ?? (@brandon_lirio22) November 2, 2021

the Celtics have a lot of versatility this year



finding lots of different ways to lose — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) November 2, 2021

I?m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/Z2UvIxyOe3 — The 617 (@The617_) November 2, 2021

The Celtics will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.