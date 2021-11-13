Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Intense Overtime Nail-Biter Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

After a somewhat sluggish first half, the Boston Celtics came out swinging in the third quarter and eventually took down the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden in overtime in wild fashion, 120-113.

With their second home win of the season the Celtics improved their record to 6-6, while the Bucks fell to 6-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics entered halftime trailing the Bucks, but looked like a completely different team in the third quarter outscoring Milwaukee 37-26.

The Boston offense transitioned away from its typical three-point barrage and spent much more time in the paint and it had a positive effect on the team’s overall play. The Celtics hit just three shots from beyond-the-arc throughout the quarter but dished out six assists and had their best stretch of the night.

Milwaukee fought back late to force overtime, but the Celtics’ offense would prove to be too much down the stretch thanks to Dennis Schröder. The squad overall relied on their interior game to get the win finishing the night with just 12 three-point attempts, well below their typical 37.6 per game.