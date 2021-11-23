Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Returns To Help Carry Boston Past Rockets

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics finally had their top starting five back on the court, and it showed.

Jaylen Brown returned after missing eight games with a hamstring injury, and even under a minutes restriction, shined alongside Jayson Tatum as Boston decimated the one-win Houston Rockets, 108-90.

The Celtics improved to 10-8 while the Rockets earned their 16th loss of the season.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This was the Tatum and Brown show — so it was 2021-22 Celtics basketball as intended. The Celtics’ ideal starting five of Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Tatum and Robert Williams III took the court for just the sixth time this season.

Head coach Ime Udoka predicted before the game there would be some natural adjustment as Brown returned to the lineup. And there certainly was in the first half, as Tatum ran up the score with 22 points but had little help behind him with no other Celtics in double-digits.

But things picked up in the second half as Brown erupted after scoring just seven points in the first two frames. He finished with 19 total points, with Tatum leading and finishing with 30.