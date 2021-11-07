Celtics Wrap: Luka Doncic Buzzer-Beater Sinks Boston As Mavericks Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Finally a big Jayson Tatum game right, Celtics fans?

Unfortunately, it came with a Luka Doncic heartbreaker after the Dallas Mavericks superstar got to his special spot (giving him the ball with a poorly-timed foul wasn’t great) and drilled a step-back, 3-pointer with three defenders in his face. And it lifted the host Mavericks to a 107-104 buzzer-beating win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Luka for the game winner pic.twitter.com/emqzJ0tmIg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 7, 2021

The Celtics fall to 4-6 on the season while Dallas improves to 6-3.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

After 10 games, the spacing issues seem to be here to stay on offense, with the Celtics freezing from the perimeter. The Mavericks provided a great chance to play into Robert Williams or Al Horford from the high post — as Williams especially was a nightmare for Dallas. That worked well in flashes through Dennis Schröder and Marcus Smart. But still concerns on defense could have compensated for that, where Boston boasts an absurd amount of ] versatility, but continue to switch way too much. There’s a balance there.

They started to string it all together in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, though. Better ball movement, big energy plays from Williams, double teams and full court presses — there was great, fun basketball played. Boston just needs to do a better job feeling things out sooner as a team.