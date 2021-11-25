NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not easy to host the Brooklyn Nets, never mind shorthanded, and Boston’s win streak ended with a 123-104 loss on Wednesday night at home.

The Celtics fall to 10-9 on the season while the Nets improve to 13-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a tall task for the Celtics to finish off the four-game homestand strong with their erratic start and the way they’ve shot all season. And without Robert Williams and Josh Richardson out, Jaylen Brown clearly laboring and the best team in the Eastern Conference in town, the defense we’ve seen flashes of didn’t come out hard enough.

Despite some life in the fourth quarter spark plugged by Jabari Parker, a 17-0 run and some late no-calls erupting the crowd at TD Garden, Brooklyn had this in the bag quite early and never looked back.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marcus Smart kept trying to spark anything from the Celtics to no avail. But he had 20 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in the loss — earning every bite of his Thanksgiving meal. He was excelent.



— James Harden flirted with a triple double and led the Nets with 20 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.