Chaim Bloom Doesn’t Sound Hip On Idea Of Adding Left Side Infielder

NESN Logo Sign In

Until the Boston Red Sox start next season with Rafael Devers standing at third base and Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, there will be curiosity about moving one or both players.

From the outside, the theory has been floated — to the degree the Red Sox have addressed it — that Boston could move Rafael Devers to first base and put Bogaerts at third base. It’s an idea that makes some sense, especially with high-end shortstops like Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien on the market this offseason.

But, while like any good baseball executive, Chaim Bloom isn’t taking the idea of adding to the left side of the infield off the table, he’s also not (publicly) gearing up to make noise in that area.

“I don’t like taking things off the table just because in today’s game, especially as you see even superstar players move around the field, I don’t think you should ever take anything off the table,” the Red Sox chief baseball officer said Sunday over Zoom. “That said, with both those guys, we don’t have concern about the positions they play. We love them both and we feel very well set up on the left side of our infield. And, you know, so we’ve got to be open all possibilities but it’s not something we’re actively looking to do.”

It’s not exactly a problem for the Red Sox to not pursue a third baseman or shortstop, seeing as Devers and Bogaerts alike are elite players. Still, it can be fun to dream about a Red Sox infield that boasts Bogaerts, Semien/Correa, Kiké Hernández and Devers.