Chargers’ Keenan Allen Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot At Patriots’ Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

Keenan Allen thought the Baltimore Ravens put forth an excellent defensive performance in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

The New England Patriots? Not so much.

Allen, the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver, was dismissive of the Patriots’ defense after New England’s 27-24 upset of LA on Sunday, saying his team’s problems all were self-inflicted.

“I thought the Ravens did a damn good job,” Allen told reporters in his postgame news conference. “(Against the Patriots), it was all us. I didn’t see anything that they did that we couldn’t understand what was going on. I didn’t think any of it was anything. We thought it was going to be man (coverage); they’ve been running man on film. They came out, it was zone. We knew they were going to do that because they can’t cover us, and that’s what they did.”

He added: “We shouldn’t have lost, for sure. We (shot) ourselves in the foot. Turnovers, penalties, drops — you name it, we did it.”

Allen caught six of his 11 targets in the game. He led all receivers with 77 yards, but 41 of those came on the Chargers’ third offensive snap, when he shook cornerback J.C. Jackson for a long gain. The Patriots also allowed a 75-yard run by Justin Jackson on LA’s third possession but were stout thereafter.