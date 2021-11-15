Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle Give Bruins Lead On Third-Period Goals

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy provided the game-tying tally on a third-period power play and Charlie Coyle scored two goals in a matter of three minutes to give Boston a 4-2 lead against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

First, McAvoy buried a wrist shot during a power play at 2:14 of the third. It tied the game 2-2 after the Bruins defenseman had previously tied the game 1-all during the second period.

Coyle then gave Boston a 3-2 lead less than four minutes later as he deflected in a bouncing puck at 5:58. Coyle’s goal, a bit of a quirky play, was unassisted.

But the Charlies weren’t done yet as Coyle extended Boston’s lead to 4-2 at 9:05 of the third period.

?IT'S CHARLIE NIGHT AT TD GARDEN pic.twitter.com/lqgLQv9B2n — NESN (@NESN) November 15, 2021

Big night for guys named Charlie.