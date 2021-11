NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy decided to bring Derek Forbort up to the first defensive line alongside Charlie McAvoy.

Connor Clifton was a healthy scratch as Mike Reilly and Jakob Zboril remain the third line pairing.

McAvoy and Forbort have been a solid match on the ice together and Cassidy is hopeful that will be the case vs. the Canucks on Sunday night.

