Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile.

Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him.

It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in the second that got the Bruins on the board in an eventual 5-2 win over the Habs. Taylor Hall fired a shot from the top of the right circle, which Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault stopped, leaving a juicy rebound in the process. Sticks started swatting at the loose change, but it was McAvoy, who had come charging in from above the play, who smacked it home.

McAvoy had just finished striding by the time he got to the puck, so he was moving swiftly through traffic when he scored the goal. It was at that point he bulldozed Foligno, who was among those also hacking at the loose puck.

When @NickFoligno tries to sneak candy corn into the room… pic.twitter.com/sni7E9NITl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 15, 2021

McAvoy was remorseful.

“I felt really bad about that, oh man,” McAvoy told reporters after the game. “But he was the first one down there to give me a hug after. I was going fast, I was going hard and all I saw was the puck and it was a little bit of tunnel vision. But I gave him a big hug after, I’ll go find him and give him another.”