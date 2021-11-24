Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk Back Together For Bruins Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston University boys are back together on defense.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has decided to put Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the same defensive pairing after keeping them separated for the majority of the early season.

McAvoy and Grzelcyk have always played well together, meaning this should allow both of them to deliver against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

For more on the defensive pairings, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.