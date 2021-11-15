Charlie McAvoy Named NHL’s Second Star Of Week Ending Nov. 14

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy took another star-turn last week.

The NHL on Monday named the Boston Bruins defenseman its second star of the week for the week that ended Sunday, Nov. 14. McAvoy’s contributions were vital in helping the Bruins win three of the four games they played last week, and the NHL took note of his fine performances.

“McAvoy tied for the lead among defenseman in goals (2) and points (7) through four games this week, while also ranking tied for third in points and plus/minus (+6) among all skaters,” the NHL wrote in the announcement.

“The 23-year-old defenseman scored a pair of goals in the Bruins’ come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on November 14. McAvoy also recorded three assists and a plus-four rating in the 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on November 13. McAvoy added a pair of assists in the Bruins 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on November 9.”

Having already been playing well coming into last week, McAvoy raised his game further. Perhaps Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy calling McAvoy the NHL’s top defenseman last Monday boosted the 23-year old’s confidence.

The NHL named Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry the First Star and Third Star of the Week, respectively.