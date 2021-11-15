Charlie McAvoy Nets Game-Tying Goal As Bruins Level Up With Canadiens

It's the second goal of the season for McAvoy

by

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy provided Boston with the game-tying goal after finishing a rebound chance in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at TD Garden.

Taylor Hall unleashed the initial shot before McAvoy was there to clean up the loose puck with Nick Foligno in the mix, as well. It tied the game 1-1 at 8:27 of the middle period with Boston dominating the start of the second.

Check it out:

It was the second goal of the season for the 23-year-old defenseman.

Jakub Zboril and Hall were credited with the assists.

