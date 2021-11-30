Charlie McAvoy Steps Into Leadership Role For Thanksgiving Tradition

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy continues to step up as a leader in the community.

Zdeno Chara had his traditions as captain for the Boston Bruins, whether it was dressing up as a huge pink bunny and visiting children or helping out on Thanksgiving.

McAvoy has followed the lead of the former Bruins captain and showed why he is becoming a leader for the Bruins and in the Boston community more and more on Thanksgiving.

For more on the defenseman’s Thanksgiving day gesture, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.