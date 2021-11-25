NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins earned a one-sided win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, but it was a bit overshadowed by the late exit by star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy left the game in the third period after Buffalo?s Zemgus Girgensons was called for a boarding penalty at 13:46. Girgensons was called for a five-minute boarding penalty and received a 10-minute game misconduct.

McAvoy skated off the ice on his own power, but did exit for the locker room and would not return.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on McAvoy following Boston’s 5-1 victory.

Cassidy said McAvoy got stitches, but explained he was going to be fine. He even added how McAvoy, as long as he continues to feel OK, could be back in the lineup when the Bruins face the New York Rangers on Friday.

“He got some stitches. He was up moving around so he’s good,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t expect much going on. He’ll have a gash over his eye. Hopefully no (concussion). ? Right now that’s not the case, but who knows. Let’s hope he wakes up, knock on wood, healthy and feeling good, has some turkey tomorrow, and ready to go Friday.”

Cassidy further acknowledged how he did not have any problem with the hit by Girgensons.