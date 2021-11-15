Check Out Photos From Mac Jones’ Childhood Modeling Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is no stranger to the spotlight.

before he was winning championships at Alabama or starting games for the New England Patriots, the 23-year-old quarterback was smiling for the camera as a child model/actor.

Jones recalled his brief modeling career Monday when asked on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” to name his “worst job.”

“I mean, I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun,” he said. “Nothing crazy, but there are a few commercials out there that you guys can try to find. … I broke the camera.”

Videos from Jones’ acting days are difficult to track down, but it’s not hard to find photos from his shoots online. The “Merloni & Fauria” Twitter account shared a few on Monday.

You can check those out here and here.

Two questions for #Patriots QB Mac Jones



First job? Yard work for his dad



Worst job? "I used to be a childhood model and actor. Nothing crazy. But there are a few commercials out there you guys can try to find" pic.twitter.com/nlvmFcPWI1 — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) November 15, 2021

Jones said most of his teammates already are aware of his first career, which became popular social media fodder during the leadup to the 2021 NFL Draft. And before you ask, no, that wasn’t Jones in the famous “warming up my arm” commercial with former Patriots teammate Cam Newton.