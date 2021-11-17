Check Out Sights, Sounds From Annual Bruins Holiday Toy Shopping Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are in the holiday spirit.

Some members of the team went to Target on Wednesday to carry out the annual tradition of shopping for toys and clothing for children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home with their families.

It’s been a tradition for quite some time now, and the B’s made sure to fill their carts with all the necessities.

Check out some sights and sounds from Wednesday’s adventure:

Ho ho ho. ?



You know what time it is.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/eC8E4boKF1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 17, 2021

You never can have too many Baby Yodas.

David Pastrnak, whose favorite songs include “Barbie Girl,” picking out Barbie dolls just seems like the perfect match.