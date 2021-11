NESN Logo Sign In

Claude Giroux continues to lead by example for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Giroux will be a key player to watch in the Philadelphia offense as they welcome the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The center leads his team in points so far this season, producing seven goals and seven assists for 14 points through 15 games.

For more on Giroux and his overall play this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.