Colby Cave ‘One Of Most Genuine Kids’ Bruce Cassidy Coached In Career

Bruce Cassidy coached Colby Cave in Providence and with the Bruins, so it’s no surprise he has fond memories of him.

Cave tragically died in April 2020 from a brain bleed. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst before he died days later.

Cave signed with the Bruins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and made his NHL debut with the Black and Gold during the 2017-18 season. Cave was with the Edmonton Oilers organization at the time of his passing, and Thursday will mark the first time since his death Cave’s first NHL team and last NHL team will meet.

After Wednesday’s morning skate, head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about Cave.

“It was tough, is what it was. Colby was one of the most genuine kids I think I ever coached,” Cassidy told reporters. “At a lower level is where you get to know these kids. At 20, 21 it’s a little different when you’re in the minors and they’ve left home. They’ve got to, kind of, find their identity there and they’re so young you want to do right by them as people and as players.

“I think with that one, no one saw it coming. It’s difficult for the family. Much more difficult for his family and (wife) Emily. It’s jarring. Hopefully, she’s doing well. It sounds like she is. … Hopefully she will have some positive experiences while she’s here in New England.”

Emily Cave, Colby Cave’s widow, is in Boston to help honor her late husband in the building he made his NHL debut.