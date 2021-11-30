College Football Rumors: LSU Expected To Hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

NESN Logo Sign In

Louisiana State University (LSU) is expected to hire longtime Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Kelly, 60, currently is in his 12th season at Notre Dame and has compiled a 113?40 record at the school. He set the mark for the most wins in program history earlier this season and previously led Notre Dame to the BCS National Championship Game in 2013 and appeared in the College Football Playoffs in 2018 and 2020.

Notre Dame has recorded 10 or more wins in each of the last five seasons.

The Fighting Irish remain in the conversation to make this year’s College Football Playoff after an 11-1 season. They were ranked No. 6 by the CFP selection committee last week before defeating rival Stanford 45-14 on Saturday.

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron ended his tenure with the university Saturday after the two parties agreed to part ways earlier this season. Orgeron helped the Tigers to an undefeated campaign and national championship just two seasons ago. He since went 11-11 and was accused of improperly handling allegations of sexual misconduct by a player.

Monday marked the second straight day in which there was a noteworthy change among college football coaches. Former University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to join the USC Trojans on Sunday.