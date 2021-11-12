Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Play Major Roles In Oilers Win Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl showed why they are two of the best players in the National Hockey League

The Boston Bruins suffered a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Boston held the lead on three different occasions but ultimately came up short.

McDavid was able to keep his season-long scoring streak going, extending it to 12 games. Draisaitl notched three points including the game-tying and winning goals in the third period.

