Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Play Major Roles In Oilers Win Vs. Bruins

These guys are pretty good

by , , and

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl showed why they are two of the best players in the National Hockey League

The Boston Bruins suffered a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Boston held the lead on three different occasions but ultimately came up short.

McDavid was able to keep his season-long scoring streak going, extending it to 12 games. Draisaitl notched three points including the game-tying and winning goals in the third period.

For more on Edmonton’s superstars, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

