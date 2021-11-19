NESN Logo Sign In

Connor McDavid scored what could be the goal of the year two weeks ago when he made the New York Rangers look absolutely silly, and he put another one in the running Thursday night.

This time it was the Winnipeg Jets who couldn’t stop the Edmonton Oilers star, who danced through three defenders before roofing the puck past 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

Much like McDavid’s goal against the Rangers, this tally also tied the game just 28 seconds after Winnipeg jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

You have to see it for yourself:

There really are just no words to describe the talent that’s on display from McDavid year after year.

McDavid also helped the Oilers eke out a win in the shootout with another goal to improve their record to 12-4-0 on the season.