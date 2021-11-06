Connor McDavid’s Wild Start To Season Puts Him In Historic Company

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor McDavid is doing things on the ice that hasn’t been seen in awhile.

The Edmonton Oilers center has been one of, if not the best player in the league since making his debut during the 2015-16 season and is on a historic pace.

After leading the league with an eye-popping 105 points across 56 games last season, McDavid has been red-hot to open the new campaign and has recorded at least one point in all 10 games so far.

McDavid is in the middle of his 6th point streak of 10 or more games already in his young career and became just the seventh player to do so before their 25th birthday joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux among others, according to NHL Public Relations.

10 games in 2021-22.

10 games with at least one point for @cmcdavid97.#NHLStats: https://t.co/A2TbJtlOnE pic.twitter.com/4YX3pku40C — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 6, 2021

Five of the six previous players to reach this milestone now are enshrined in the NHL Hall-of-Fame, so it’s definitely not a bad class to be a part of.