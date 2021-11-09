Could Seahawks Claim Odell Beckham Jr.? Pete Carroll Has Cryptic Response

NESN Logo Sign In

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered a cryptic response Monday when asked if Seattle would put in a claim for former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, as probably heard, is available on the waiver wire after his contract restructure and ensuing release from the Browns. Any NFL team can put in a claim for Beckham before Tuesday at 4 p.m. He will be acquired up by the team with the highest waiver priority, or if he goes unclaimed, will become a free agent.

“You’ll have to wait and see how this all goes, but at this time, I don’t know. I’ve been on the practice field, I don’t know what’s going on with any of it,” Carroll told reporters, as shared by ESPN’s Field Yates. “As you would think, we’re aware of what’s going on. And we’ve been involved to understand it and compete and to know what’s happening. We’ll let you know how it all happens. You got to wait.

“So I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no, but that’s just ’cause, you’ll see,” Carroll continued with a smirk.

The Seahawks have been among the teams reportedly interested in Beckham. One reported surfaced Sunday hinting at the fact quarterback Russell Wilson was imploring Seattle brass to do what they could to land the 29-year-old receiver. The Seahawks are ninth in waiver wire priority.

Beckham, if claimed, will be under contract for $7.5 million. The Seahawks are one of nine teams with the cap space to do so.