Could Warriors Really Win NBA Finals? Klay Thompson Doesn’t Hold Back

After one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history, the Golden State Warriors have gone ice cold over the last two years.

To be fair to Golden State the team has been marred by the loss of Kevin Durant and also have dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last two years. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all missed time but Thompson has missed the most and hasn’t touched the court for a regular season game since the 2018-19 season.

Thompson appears poised for a return to the court soon after being cleared for full contact and participating in the Warriors’ practice Tuesday and has high aspirations for the squad.

“We’re 15-2. It’s a great indicator,” Thompson said team-provided audio. “Our defense is top 3 in the league along with our offense. And I’m not even out there yet. Think about that.”

Golden State currently sits atop the Western Conference standings with a league-best 15-2 record and soon will add Thompson as well as 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to the mix with a red-hot Steph Curry.

The Warriors last made the playoffs during the 2018-19 season and went all the way to their fourth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors, but could very well find themselves right back there this season.