Craig Smith ‘Feeling Great’ With Return To Bruins Lineup Imminent

Craig Smith has missed the last two games, but in part thanks to the Boston Bruins’ current layoff, it doesn’t appear there will be a third absence.

The B’s right winger didn’t play in either of Boston’s wins over the weekend due to a nagging, but undisclosed injury. He took part in practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and all signs point toward him being ready for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Yeah, I was told that that was the plan: To get him ready, and he should be in for Saturday,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday. “Full practice with us obviously is a good thing. If he wakes up (Thursday) with no lingering effects, obviously that helps us a lot. Even though we’re off, it probably helps him to recover, but I’ll probably have a much better idea Friday.”

Smith, for his part, sounds like he is ready.

“As far as I know, I’m ready to go. I felt great today,” Smith told reporters. “We’ll see what the plan is moving forward here, and then we’ve got a couple days and we’re ready to go again.”

At 32, Smith is around the age when nagging injuries are more likely to become lingering injuries. He historically has been a very durable player, so he’s hoping this isn’t the start of a new trend.

“(Nagging injuries are) something that’s part of the gig. You’ve just got to do your best to manage it,” Smith said. “I hope (it doesn’t linger). Just take it day-by-day, move forward. It’s one of those things you have to go through. Get it right, move forward and try to do little things to make sure you’re getting on top of it.”