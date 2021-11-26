NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Cowboys owed their first touchdown of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders to a Massachusetts native.

Sean McKeon, a native of Dudley, Mass., and graduate of Shepherd Hill Regional High School, was on the receiving end of a 10-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott halfway through the first quarter Thursday. It was the first career touchdown for the tight end, who signed with the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

McKeon began this season on injured reserve but returned in Week 8. He appeared in 14 games in 2020, with the bulk of his work coming on special teams.