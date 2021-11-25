NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott wasn’t going to Thanksgiving dinner, but he still managed to put together the perfect outfit for the day ahead of Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback showed up to AT&T Stadium in a suit that gave off all the fall vibes. The neutral color scheme, the checkered pattern, all topped off with a crisp white shirt, hat and sneakers? Perfect.

Dak Prescott arriving at the stadium earlier today



(Photo: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/y4jGp37lIa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2021

We’ll be putting this one away in our files for next year when we’re looking for some fashion inspiration.

Prescott and the shorthanded Cowboys — missing Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb — will face the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.