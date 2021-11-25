Dak Prescott’s Suit Gave Perfect Vibes For Thanksgiving Game Vs. Raiders

Dak Prescott wasn’t going to Thanksgiving dinner, but he still managed to put together the perfect outfit for the day ahead of Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback showed up to AT&T Stadium in a suit that gave off all the fall vibes. The neutral color scheme, the checkered pattern, all topped off with a crisp white shirt, hat and sneakers? Perfect.

We’ll be putting this one away in our files for next year when we’re looking for some fashion inspiration.

Prescott and the shorthanded Cowboys — missing Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb — will face the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.

